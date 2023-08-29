Sign up to never miss a drop
Jennifer Lawrence's Handbag Is Quietly Serving (Again)

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

I’ve been studying Jennifer Lawrence’s style meticulously for some time now and have concluded that her aesthetic comprises two themes.

First, Lawrence is a minimalist; her outfits are subtle, while her footwear is never outlandish.

Secondly, while Lawrence has a penchant for stylish basics, she does so with a flex; the kind that sees her casually drop a $5k handbag, for example, or, in this case, a $2k LOEWE Puzzle Fold Tote bag that comes equipped with discreet embossed branding.

Everything Lawrence wears these days works seamlessly and, dare I say it, reignites the buzz around the quiet luxury aesthetic, the less-is-more trend that is going absolutely nowhere.

Lawrence’s latest look, the one with the $2k LOEWE, was spotted in New York’s Upper East Side on August 23 where she wore an unbuttoned baby blue overshirt atop a black strap top, and wide-legged navy pants. 

Her look was neat yet relaxed. And while it didn’t scream opulence (there were literally no designer logos on show at all), it subtly signified an aura of wealth which, ladies and gentlemen, is the exact definition of quiet luxury.

Of course, Lawrence is no stranger to wearing spenny stealthy labels. Back in July the actor was spotted meandering through the Big Apple in full The Row and with her aforementioned Soft Margaux 15 Leather Bag in hand.

But now, sporting LOEWE’s Puzzle Fold Tote amidst an equally-as-chic less-is-more ensemble, the actor continues to show that she, whether she likes it or not, is still quietly the quiet luxury queen.

  • Image on Highsnobiety
