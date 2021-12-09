JJJJound x Danner Are Boots Made for Walking

Brand: JJJJound x Danner

Model: Feather Light & Mountain Light

Release Date: December 9

Price: NA

Buy: Online at JJJJound.com

Editor’s Notes: Boots are an absolute winter essential, and thankfully, JJJJound has once again teamed up with Danner to create the perfect hiking shoes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Taking on two of Danner's most popular silhouettes, the Feather Light and Mountain Light, the shoes feature a brown suede upper, with waterproof GORE-TEX liners as well as Vibram outsoles, making the boots ideal for any outdoor activity. Most importantly, they are functional and fashionable.

JJJJound has seen an impressive collaborative streak this year, debuting sneakers with New Balance, Dr. Martens, Vans, and more, as well as branching into new territories such as cycling with its own bike and a bag collaboration with Porter.

JJJJound 1 / 3

The previous collaboration with Danner saw a bright orange suede upper contrasted with white laces and a black outsole, whilst the new edition is a more muted, seasonally-appropriate version. The dark brown upper is complimented by laces in a olive green hue, and a black outsole.

Both silhouettes are finished off with an embossed JJJJound logo, for that extra spice.

The shoes are still filly manufactured in Portland, Oregon, and have been since the silhouette s were first introduced in the 1980s.

If you're looking to grab a pair, the JJJJound x Danner collaboration will be available for purchase online at the JJJJound website, starting December 9, 12 p.m. EST.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check our sneaker release date calendar, and subscribe to our sneaker chatbot on Facebook to receive lightning-quick updates to your inbox.