Highsnobiety
JJJJound x Danner Are Boots Made for Walking

Written by Tora Northman

Brand: JJJJound x Danner

Model: Feather Light & Mountain Light

Release Date: December 9

Price: NA

Buy: Online at JJJJound.com

Editor’s Notes: Boots are an absolute winter essential, and thankfully, JJJJound has once again teamed up with Danner to create the perfect hiking shoes.

Taking on two of Danner's most popular silhouettes, the Feather Light and Mountain Light, the shoes feature a brown suede upper, with waterproof GORE-TEX liners as well as Vibram outsoles, making the boots ideal for any outdoor activity. Most importantly, they are functional and fashionable.

JJJJound has seen an impressive collaborative streak this year, debuting sneakers with New Balance, Dr. Martens, Vans, and more, as well as branching into new territories such as cycling with its own bike and a bag collaboration with Porter.

JJJJound
The previous collaboration with Danner saw a bright orange suede upper contrasted with white laces and a black outsole, whilst the new edition is a more muted, seasonally-appropriate version. The dark brown upper is complimented by laces in a olive green hue, and a black outsole.

Both silhouettes are finished off with an embossed JJJJound logo, for that extra spice.

The shoes are still filly manufactured in Portland, Oregon, and have been since the silhouette s were first introduced in the 1980s.

If you're looking to grab a pair, the JJJJound x Danner collaboration will be available for purchase online at the JJJJound website, starting December 9, 12 p.m. EST.

Tora Northman
News EditorTora has over six year's experience in everything from the latest TikTok trends, to what's going on in the world of high fashion.
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
