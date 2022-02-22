We're Taking an L on the JJJJound x New Balance 990v3

This article was published on November 28, 2021 and updated on February 22, 2022

Brand: JJJJound x New Balance

Model: 990v3

Release Date: February 24 at 12 pm EST (JJJJound's site), March 3 (New Balance's site)

Price: $250

Buy: JJJJound's web store and New Balance's website

Editor's Notes: We've barely recovered from the Ls we took on the JJJJound x New Balance 990v4 a few weeks ago, and it already looks like the duo are gearing up to deliver another round of disappointment, and I, for one, can't wait.

When it comes to the New Balance 990x series, limited numbers and hefty resale prices are traditional for collaborations. This is true even despite the seemingly rising frequency of collaborative releases. This year alone, we've seen drops from Paperboy Paris to J.Crew, Todd Snyder, DTLR, and Aimê Leon Dore.

New Balance 1 / 3

Most of all, however, any NB silhouette dropping under JJJJound's imprint is going to sell fast and resell hard. Seriously, take a quick browse on Stockx or Klekt, and you'll be astonished by some of the sale prices.

The Montreal-based studio – or mood board as it self-states – has seemingly mastered recoloring the 990x series, regardless of the model.

Over the past week, a new colorway of the 990v3 has surfaced. The full length of the upper features a mid, sage-like green suede and mesh, with a deeper, woody green dotted around the sneaker for a subtle contrast.

New Balance 1 / 8

An off-white sail coloring that sits at the laces and rear of the midsole ties the palette together, while traditional touches of white and silver at the heel, tongue, and midsole bear the unmistakable DNA of the 990v3.

More and more images have surfaced as the days lead up to the eventual release. JJJJound stoked the flames of hype by uploading a new look at the shoes on Instagram February 9, the first look at its collaborative NB in months.

Finally, the release date was confirmed: two drop days give us double the chances at the clean kicks (as if that'll actually help), with JJJJound's website hosting a February 24 drop and New Balance's web store selling the shoes from March 3.

Good luck and god bless.

