JJJJound and New Balance are back for Fall/Winter 2023 with another collaborative sneaker, this time riffing on the latter’s popular 2002R silhouette. And, guess what: it’s their best one yet!

Dressed in a subtle blue-gray colorway, JJJJound's take on the 2002R features everything you’d expect from the New Balance silhouette — the “N” logo, chunky midsole, mesh paneling — but with the addition of the Canadian label's minimalist signature on the tongue.

Of course, JJJJound and New Balance are no strangers to collaborating having already dropped a handful of 990v3s and a 991 in recent years. The 2002R, though, is an entirely different beast for the Justin Saunders' founded label and also one of the newest silhouettes in the New Balance arsenal having only debuted in 2010.

Typically, JJJJound's take on the sneaker is minimal and, honestly, not too dissimilar from an inline 2002R New Balance. Sure, this might seem a little negative, but it isn’t: adding a logo to an already popular sneaker has been JJJJound’s thing for a while now — and it’s clearly working.

Take its recent Crocs collaboration, for instance, which was literally just a branded plain white clog, or the unmistakably mundane Reebok Club C.

But hey, JJJJound is just JJJJound-ing and if they’re selling, who are we to tell them otherwise? Plus, in truth, if I’m being totally honest: JJJJound’s FW23 New Balance 2002R is its best one yet, so I'm not complaining.