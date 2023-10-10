JW Anderson's FW23 UNIQLO Collab Is *Very* British

JW Anderson and UNIQLO’s collaborative partnership is continuing through Fall/Winter 2023 with a capsule inspired by British clothing traditions and the camaraderie of everyday university life.

Taking notes from both, the JW Anderson x UNIQLO FW23 collection combines the thoughtfulness of UNIQLO's popular LifeWear line with the playful spirit the JW Anderson brand has become renowned for, a concoction that results in an offering as preppy as it is contemporary.

Comprising everything from trench coats and duffle coats to Oxford shirts and fleece parkas, the collaboration is inherently traditional but with each piece taking on a typically JW Anderson twist.

“For this season, I set out to blend classic British styles and vintage collegiate-inspired outfits with more modern elements and technical fabrics for a contemporary streetwear look,” said Anderson.

“I have always loved adding unexpected twists to traditional styling, and I am very pleased with what we and UNIQLO achieved with this latest collaboration.”

Truth is, JW Anderson x UNIQLO collaborations rarely disappoint. From its sailing release for SS22 and its preppy capsule for SS23 to a three-way cahoot with Roger Federer earlier this year, everything – and I mean everything – the two labels release hits the spot.

1 / 2 JW Anderson/UNIQLO

The fact everything hits doesn't come as a surprise, although you'd forgive Anderson for a bad release when you see his schedule.

In the last three weeks alone the Northern Irish designer has presented LOEWE’s Spring/Summer 2024 women’s collection at Paris Fashion Week as the house’s creative director and showcased the latest installment of its On releases.

That, just days before the grand reveal of a forthcoming A.P.C. collaboration under his eponymous JW Anderson label.

Anderson’s ongoing UNIQLO collaboration, though, is his label’s most continually sought after.

Whether that’s down to the designs, the fusion of the two brands' epochal styles, or the fact that it’s a little cheaper than JW Anderson's mainline is neither here nor there. Point is: it's great and that's all that really matters.