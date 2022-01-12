Rejoice (or Weep) — Kanye's 'DONDA 2' Is Confirmed

This story was updated on January 13, 2022

It's official: DONDA 2 is in the works.

Ye's aptly titled DONDA sequel appears to be confirmed, at least according to a text message conversation between the YEEZY head and fellow rapper Moneybagg Yo.

On Instagram Stories, Moneybagg posted a screenshot of an exchange with with the jeen-yuhs star: "I got to lock in with you on Donda 2," Ye wrote.

Don't get too excited, though — I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but the artist formerly known as Kanye West is no stranger to making empty promises.

Yes, he's delivered some of the most highly regarded albums of the past two decades — The College Dropout, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, and Watch the Throne, to name a few — but he's teased plenty of projects that got lost in the ether.

A quick refresher on the albums that never came to fruition: there are ten in total, including Wolves (a Drake collaboration), Yeezus 2, Cruel Winter, Turbo Grafx 16, Love Everyone, So Help Me God, Yandhi, Good Ass Job, and Watch the Throne 2.

Yandhi felt particularly imminent, at least before its failure to launch. Official artwork for the album was released, as well as several songs via iTunes (the entirety of the tracklist went on to leak via YouTube).

But unlike some of these previously announced projects, word of DONDA 2 hasn't come from Ye himself — today's supposed confirmation was shared by Moneybagg Yo, and first whispers of the album came from chief operating officer of G.O.O.D. Music, Steven Victor.

Then, on January 13, current flame Julia Fox revealed that Ye had been in the studio with Future, presumably working on new material for DONDA 2.

All that being said, it's worth taking rumors with a grain of salt. A good rule of thumb where Ye's albums are concerned? Don't get your hopes up.