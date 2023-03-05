No Context, Just Kanye Sadly Waiting on an Uber

This article was published on July 6, 2022

Celebrities, they're not like us at all! Especially not one Kanye West, who is nothing like you or I, not at all. Except, there is one thing that unites you and Ye: we're all equally vulnerable to the whims of Uber drivers.

Worth 9 billion dollars or not, Ye was spotted slouched over in defeat atop the retaining wall outside of his $53 million Malibu home on July 6, waiting on an Uber driver to whisk him away to the next ye-venture.

Pretty odd, considering that West owns a stable of cars and presumably has drivers on tap. Where's Ye's DONDA car when you need it?

spot / backgrid

Despite it being a balmy 80°F in SoCal, West was dressed for winter.

After a brief departure from his uniform to wear Hood By Air on BET, Yeezy is back in his beloved Balenciaga Crocs boots (no Red Wings in sight).

Up top, West wore his usual XXXL Balenciaga bomber jacket and tucked-in trousers but, in place of his preferred boxy YEEZY GAP hoodie, Ye lightened up with a vintage cut-off Budweiser T-shirt. Maybe he's more like us than I thought.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Still, it would've been more breathable if he didn't layer it over another tee. Maybe there's a tiny A/C unit inside that jacket

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

According to the paparazzi who snapped the pic, Ye was checking on renovations at the ultra-pricey Tadao Ando-designed pad that he bought back in 2021.

While waiting outside, he picked up a flyer from a window cleaning crew who passed him by, as you do.

After an hour or so, Ye's Uber finally arrived and took him away in air-conditioned comfort. Imagine being an Uber driver who's picking up Ye.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Meanwhile, West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian and daughter North West have been taking Paris by storm, flexing West's Pastelle brand, and starring in the latest Balenciaga couture presentation.

West's lack of presence at the Balenciaga show was quite noticeable considering that he was such a memorable part of Demna's debut couture presentation in 2021.

Perhaps social media's keeping Ye busy or he just didn't want to be at the same shows as Kim, even though the two were together to support one of their kids' basketball games the other week.

Whatever the reason that Ye's not in Paris, it's pleasantly humanizing to see Ye slumped over in boredom. Another victim of LA traffic, humanity's greatest equalizer.