Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

In Surprise Diddy Tribute, Ye Breathes Heavily for Five Minutes

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture

You never know where Kanye West will turn up. Well, I guess him appearing at a Balenciaga show isn't too surprising but who expected Yeezy to show face at the 2022 BET Awards?

And yet, there he was on June 26, showing up to pay homage to former mentor Diddy, the recipient of this year's BET Lifetime Achievement Award.

Wearing what appears to be a YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga hat, Hood by Air jacket, his favorite Balenciaga boots, moto gloves, and a full-coverage facemask — I thought we left those behind in Kanye's previous phase! — Ye rattled off a five-minute tribute to Diddy that felt pretty improvised.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The speech also felt very, uh, moist. Kanye's facemask might look cool (eh, maybe not) but it also restricts breathing, as you can hear from the many inhalations that pepper the pauses in Ye's speech.

Unlike Tay Zonday, clearly Kanye does not move away from the mic to breathe.

During the speech, Ye recalled a recent visit to the dentist office, his early idolization of Diddy, and thanked Diddy for "inspiring so many of my life choices... my WIFE choices!"

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's an odd reference to Kim Kardashian, presuming it is one at all, especially considering that Diddy was married to a couple models but certainly no one as public as Kim.

Mercifully for his business partners, Ye withheld any further shots at adidas or his wife, who's currently on a skincare media tour with the couple's kids in tow.

The speech itself was mostly drama-free, in fact. Funnily enough, it was almost more about Kanye than about Diddy, who was really more of a framing device for Ye's recollections of his own career.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

But would you expect anything less from the guy behind "I Love Kanye?"

Shop our favorite product

Sold out
Multiple colors
JACQUEMUSLe Pantalon Peche Navy
$465.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Bar Basso x HighsnobietyRecipe T-Shirt White
$55.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Dries van NotenLeather Criss-Cross Sandals Black
$475.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Trust Brain Dead To Turn a Fishing Trip Into a Psychedelic Trip
  • First Armani Went Our Legacy. Now, Our Legacy Goes Armani
  • The Best Sneaker Releases of 2025... So Far
  • The Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
  • The Best Basketball Shoes of the 2024-25 Season
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now