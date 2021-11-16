The KAWS x sacai x Nike Blazer Low is Back in Blue

Brand: KAWS x sacai x Nike

Model: Blazer Low

Release Date: December 1

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Nike SNKRS

Editor's Notes: Everybody has their favorite Nike silhouette, even artists and retailers. Supreme has taken a strong liking to the Air Force 1 over the years, as have CLOT and Matthew Williams through ALYX, while atmos are best known for its takes on the Air Max 1.

Over the past year, sacai has shown a great appreciation of the humble Blazer, specifically the low-top version of the 1972 basketball classic.

With a rollout best described as a slow drip-feed, sacai's (several) takes on the Blazer Low has given new life to the sneaker, which enjoyed an extended period as the it-silhouette of the early 2010s in its ankle-length form.

Nike and sacai have a knack for reviving archival silhouettes and making them more desirable than ever. In recent years, they've delivered some of the most hyped releases in the annual schedule and dominated the secondary market with the double-everything LDWaffle, VaporWaffle, and Blazer Mid.

So far, we've seen a variation of colorways of the duo's team up, including white and orange, and grey and green.

As we've seen with the LDWaffle, sacai often feels that a two-way creative project isn't enough. This stands true with the Blazer Low, which KAWS has also taken a hand to. Images leaked earlier this year following the announcement of KAWS and sacai's inaugural collaborative collection showed three colorways – red, blue, and beige – which have been whetting the appetite of fans every since.

Now that official images have been released the sneaker's layered aesthetic is visible in all of its avant-garde glory. A mix of several shades of blue, green, pink, and yellow make up the Blazer's upper, creating a look straight out of a box of Fuzzy Felt.

