These Keen Climbing Shoes Are Made for New Yorkers

How would the Keen Jasper, an everyday sneaker inspired by slimline climbing footwear, look if it was made to cruise uptown New York City? What about if it was made to walk downtown? Our limited-edition Keen collection answers both questions.

Glossy black leather, for uptown, and fuzzy pink suede, for downtown. Both are united by the distinctive Keen gum sole, and the Highsnobiety branding on the tongue and insole.

Our two-part Keen drop is an ode to New York’s many sides, accessible by uptown and downtown trains, and created for Not In New York, Highsnobiety’s multi-faceted festival of culture celebrating the Big Apple.

“We sought materials never before seen on the Jasper, taking into account our theme of uptown and downtown to create a package that distinguishes itself from the original model,” says Rachel Treinen, Keen’s senior product merchandising manager, EMEA. “We approached the materials thematically, looking for a more laid-back style with uptown and a more distinguished box leather for downtown.”

While these shoes are designed to honor New York, they’re built to explore far beyond city limits walls. The Jasper includes a protective toe bumper, flexible traction outsole, and cushioning cork-latex footbed that contours to the shape of your foot –– convenient features for mountains and rough trails alike.

The Keen x Highsnobiety Jasper is available online at the Highsnobiety Shop and in our Not In New York pop-up shop (located at The Standard, High Line until September 8). It arrives as part of a larger collection for Not In New York, including collaborations with pioneering forces across hospitality, fashion, music, and gastronomy.