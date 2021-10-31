Keen's Jasper Gets a FW21 Makeover
Editor's Notes: Keen reigns in Fall/Winter 2021 with a slew of new colorways for the climbing-inspired city-ready Jasper silhouette.
Nothing quite says Fall/Winter like getting tooled up for some outdoor exploration. You've got your Arc'teryx or Klättermusen shell jacket, ready to tackle inclement weather conditions head-on, but no functional uniform is quite complete without the right piece of hybrid footwear.
Your first thoughts may be to go for the easy style option like a Salomon XT-6, but Keen's footwear silhouettes offer something a little more unorthodox and retro-feeling. The Jasper perfectly exemplifies this, blending a traditional climbing aesthetic with modern technology to create a sneaker the tip-toes the line between the natural outdoors and cityscape adventure.
Achieving this dual purpose requires performance functionality. To deliver both, the sneaker features a cushioning cork and latex footbed, which conforms to your foot's natural shape. For the upper, a durable suede has been selected and paired with an extended lace-to-toe fastening system that sets these apart aesthetically from other outdoor sneakers while boosting comfort levels.
For Fall/Winter 2021, options have been extended to include a multitude of new colorways, including "Pale Olive" and "Golden Brown." The diversified color palette focuses on retro pairings, culminating in a series of two-tone finishes that make the best use of the shoe's medial and lateral sides.
