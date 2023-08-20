Indeed, Kendall Jenner Is Serving

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Stylish model Kendall Jenner turns heads in a sheer dress while attending a party for 818 Tequila at Delilah in Los Angeles. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 18 AUGUST 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Kendall Jenner is back dressin' again.

Jenner attended an event for her 818 Tequila brand on August 18, where the model and Kardashian-Jenner clan member bared it all in a Gucci naked dress from its Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Risqué.

The Italian label covered Jenner from head to toe for her latest look, actually. The model accessorized her ensemble with the brand's nude GG slingback pumps and Tom Ford's Gucci Horsebit shoulder bag.

Backgrid

Oh, and her nude undergarments were also Gucci, presented in the same GG concept as her shoe. Twinning slingbacks and lingerie under a naked dress? Absolutely.

Earlier this week, Jenner delivered another serve in an attractive cutout green dress finished with fringe details, while hitting up another 818 Tequila party. Lots of drinking, Drake-ing, and dressin' this week for Kendall.

Anywho, back to the outfit. On her shoulder, Jenner carried that same Gucci by Tom Ford purse while slinging a funky-looking 818 Tequila bottle in her hand. The green number was complete with green heeled sandals for a flawless monochromatic finish.

Jenner's recent slay-age has certainly been a stylish affair. Between the labels she's wearing (Bottega Veneta, The Row, etc) and the actual pieces picked out for her by her stylist, Kendall Jenner's looks have been very chic and quite good lately — so good that Kardashian-Jenner fans and even adversaries would probably agree.

What can we say? Credit is due for Miss Kendall — she's serving, folks.