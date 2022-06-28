Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Christ, Kendrick Lamar's Tiffany Thorns Crown Has Over 8,000 Diamonds!

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

While everyone's been focused on Kendrick Lamar's deepfakes and even big suit energy, no one's noticed that the rapper's been wearing the same thorned headpiece since the announcement of the Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers album.

Well, now, all eyes are on Lamar's crown, which garnered much attention during his set at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival on June 26.

As his performance ended, fake blood flowed from the headpiece as Lamar shouted, "They judge you, they judge Christ. Godspeed for women's rights."

While the moment affirmed Lamar's solidarity with the nation's women following the Supreme Court's overturn of Roe. Wade, it also nodded to Jesus Christ and his crown of thorns, a relic worn by the religious leader before his crucifixion.

Lamar's "Crown of Thorns" became the source of even more buzz as it was recently announced as a collaboration between Tiffany & Co. and the pgLang founders, Lamar and Dave Free.

Crafted with titanium and over 8,000 cobblestone pavé diamonds, the 137-plus-carat piece results from 1,300 hours of timeless and skilled craftsmanship executed by Tiffany's renowned artisans.

Inspired by Jesus's crown and preeminent Tiffany jewelry designer Jean Schlumberger's Thorns brooch, Lamar's "Crown of Thorns" serves as "a metaphor for artistic prowess, humility, and perseverance, " according to a press release.  It also conveys a show of respect to the game-changing musicians before Lamar's influential music career.

As of late, Lamar's collaboration with Tiffany has become an essential accessory for the rapper, with the 2022 Super Bowl performer wearing it on his final album cover and even during his performance at Louis Vuitton's SS23 presentation.

Well, now that Lamar's crown has your attention, it seems his new alias is "Father Lamar," seeing as he's no longer Kung Fu Kenny or Mr. Morale with this Tiffany headpiece present.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
