KidSuper Is Exactly That: Super

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson
1 / 4
KidSuper

KidSuper’s Spring/Summer 2024 capsule is exactly what we’ve come to expect of Colm Dillane’s vibrant label: playful, outlandish, and inimitable.

Although being stand-out has its perks in fashion, it also pays to be objectively stylish too, which is something KidSuper’s SS24 collection has in abundance.

The collection itself, first shown at Paris Fashion Week midway through last year, is packed with well-made statements.

From trompe-l’oeil suits, blazers, and dress trousers that glow with vivid blue splashes to patchwork denim jackets, knit jumpers, and leather overcoats with signature face applicqués.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Dillane, whose recent Fall/Winter 2024 show featured a surprise guest appearance from Ronaldinho, has made a habit of delivering memorable collections, campaigns, and shows in recent years.

For Fall/Winter 2023 Dillane tapped Tyra Banks to host a KidSuper runway show that featured stand-up sets from Netflix-approved comedians Fary and Andrew Santino, Comedy Central's resident roaster Jeff Ross, and YouTube sensation Stavros Halkias.

That shortly after Dillane guest designed Louis Vuitton's Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

Point is, while Dillane and KidSuper continues to have people talking, whether that’s for wild runways or objectively great-looking campaigns, Dillane is also making exceptionally great clothing — and that's what’s most important, right?

Image on Highsnobiety
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
