Kim "Hold the West" Kardashian Declared Legally Single

Snaps are in order for Kim Kardashian, who has officially dropped the "West" — as in Kanye — from her name.

A judge has granted the reality TV star's request to restore her marital status to single, a win for everyone sick and tired of hearing about it!

KimYe's legal demise comes shortly after West took to Instagram with a barrage of attacks on his ex-wife and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

"I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so," the Keeping Up star said in court documents from February 23. "Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress."

"West, by his actions, has made it clear that he does not accept that the parties' marital relationship is over," Kardashian's lawyers added.

While berating Kardashian for her new relationship and threatening Davidson in "Eazy," his recent release with The Game, Ye passed the time gallivanting around New York and Paris with Julia Fox, his short-lived rebound. Double standard much?

On February 28, the rapper went Instagram official with a new paramour, Chaney Jones (who, it's worth mentioning, bears an uncanny resemblance to Kim).

Despite apparently finding love in a hopeless place, Ye won't leave Kardashian alone.

Hours ago, he debuted a music video for "Eazy," the aforementioned track that hears the rapper deliver: "God saved me from the crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass."

The animated visual shows a Kanye lookalike kidnapping, decapitating, and burying a claymation character that resembles Pete Davidson — a disturbingly violent visual that piles onto Ye's long, indefensible history of harassment.

The clip concludes with text reading, "EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO," rendering Ye's intentions with the video crystal clear.

It bears repeating: Pete Davidson doesn't deserve this.

At the time of publishing, Kardashian has not deleted the "West" from her Instagram profile, concerning for those exhausted by the Ye news cycle and encouraging for those who have trouble letting go.