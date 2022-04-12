Pete Has Kim's Heart But Kanye Still Has Her Wardrobe (For Now)

Sometimes, Kim Kardashian gets fitted in painfully form-fitting clothing. Sometimes, she chooses comfort and, in those cases, there may or may not be YEEZYs involved.

Sure, since Kardashian began dating Pete Davidson, she's been reaching for Balenciaga more than anything else and why not? She's Balenciaga's official spokeswoman.

So Kim may be Kanye-free but she's clearly still taking his fashion tips.

She did thank Kanye for turning her on to Balenciaga, after all.

But Kim did put the YEEZYs up for a spell in public, at least, last wearing them when she was first spotted with Pete in late 2021.

And with Kanye's recent temper tantrums, why bother lacing his signature sneakers back up?

Obvious answer: the siren song of comfort, which allured Kim to once again step into her YEEZYs on April 10 while attending her son's soccer game.

Pretty funny to see Kim Kardashian, internet-breaker, dudded up in full Balenciaga and matching YEEZY 700 "Alvah" next to a crowd of normal (but wealthy) Calabasas moms at a soccer game but also nice to see Kim supporting the kids like a regular person.

Backgrid

YEEZYs have been a pretty integral part of the Kardashian clan for many years, so much so that one of Kim's cousins texted Ye while he was beefing with Pete about buying some 350s (lol).

For her own part, Kim appeared in ads for her ex-husband's brand over the years, even taking part in a couple memorable guerilla campaigns for YEEZY SEASON.

But even more than that, Kim was basically a walking billboard for YEEZYs.

when you're Kardashian rich, $200 sneakers are the definition of a beater shoe, so she wore 'em almost every day.

Perhaps she's busy with SKIMS (those arms won't tone themselves! [JK, they will]) or it's the constant demand of "getting off her ass" but Kim's wardrobe has stayed pretty consistent for the past year or so.

That's not entirely unusual for us mere mortals but Kim's been dating Pete for the better part of a year now and she still dresses like Yeezy taught her. That certainly says something to the lingering impact of Kanye's stylistic influence on Kim.

Seems like Pete hasn't had an effect on her wardrobe, right?

Not so.

Backgrid

April 10 was the first time that Kim had worn YEEZYs in months but it wasn't her first time back in sneakers.

Nope. As evidenced by the SNL star's casual red carpet suit, Pete's got Kim and the kids slipping into Vans, a shockingly casual shoe for a socialite better known for her custom Mugler.

And, sorry, but it's not like Pete's style is anything particularly special — I mean, Pete's being compared to the guy who interned at Fendi before launching his own billion-dollar fashion brand. Who could compete?

So the YEEZYs are probably here to stay but purely for the sake of utility. Those Vans? They're a subtle reflection of Pete's vibes.

Much like how Pete's easygoing charm wormed its way into Kim's heart, his easygoing style wormed its way into Kim's closet.

Given the size of that closet, that's quite a feat.