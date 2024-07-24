KITH's Villain-Themed ASICS Are Marvel-ous

When you produce as many collaborations as Ronnie Fieg and his label KITH do, sometimes it’s good to shake things up and involve a third party. And that’s exactly what Fieg has done with his latest ASICS collection.

KITH and ASICS have a very long history of creating great sneakers and their latest creation brings Marvel on board for a series of old-school running sneakers inspired by the media franchise’s legendary villains.

The resulting sneakers, each decorated with a gradient print base and contrasting overlays, give ASICS’ GT-2160 model a beautiful makeover (as has been proven with other recent collaborations, ASICS and gradient color schemes make for a wonderful combination).

The Marvel characters chosen to be transformed into sneaker colorways include Magneto, Silver Surfer, and Green Goblin alongside two pairs designed after Spider-Man and his adversary, Venom.

Teased by Ronnie Fieg through an Instagram post on July 22, the designer offered little information in the way of the release date or retail price of these GT-2160 sneakers. However, you can expect all that information to be made available once the brand has wound down from its Team USA collaboration.

Yet another killer three-part creation to arrive from KITH, this isn’t the first time that it’s brought ASICS and Marvel together. Last year, the American retailer and streetwear label created X-Men-themed ASICS each of which came with an X-Men playing card (an added accessory that, based on Fieg’s Instagram post, will also be included in its new Marvel collaboration).

Judging by the hype generated by that first KITH x Marvel x ASICS collection, this new collaboration won’t sit on shop floors for long when it's eventually released.