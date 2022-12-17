Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Teletubby + Goth = Tubbytronic Dipsy Boots

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

Five-year old Teletubby-loving me is losing his head right now.

If chunky, two-inch heeled, vegan leather goth boots were a part of my infant school dress code way back when, God knows I’d have ruled playtime, stomping around the playground, hop-scotching in these damn Dipsy bad boys.

Unfortunately they’ve arrived more than 25 years too late for me to don, but that doesn’t necessarily apply to every Teletubby loyalist. Each to their own.

In fact, thanks to a partnership with Manchester-based vegan footwear outfit KOI, there’s a full range of Teletubby-infused footwear available for pre-order, and it's not just exclusive to the Dipsy heads.

From a chunky pair of Naughty Noo Noo Boots and some Laa Laa-inspired Tira Mary Janes, to Po and Tinky-Winky-inspired silhouettes, KOI’s delivering a full run of footwear for every type of Teletubby fanatic, if there’s still such a thing.

I’d love to have been a fly on the wall at KOI HQ when this idea was floated, because I’m not aware of any impending Teletubby revival?

Whatever the reason, these are pretty fun, albeit a little random.

That being said, if you’re still bang into these four colorful scamps, their malfunctioning vacuum cleaner, and big chunky goth boots, who the hell am I to judge? You do you!

