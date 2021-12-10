'Fit Battle: Lana Del Rey vs. Kim Kardashian

This story was updated on December 10, 2021

Celebrity style is the gift that keeps on giving. This week, Lana Del Rey and Kim Kardashian set the internet abuzz with their appearances at Variety's Hitmaker Brunch and the People's Choice Awards, respectively.

Over the weekend, Variety presented Artist of the Decade to our favorite "Brooklyn Baby," who pulled up in an $18 dress from Shein (at least according to a representative for the retailer).

Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Variety

She paired the fast fashion buy with suede boots that I don't want to talk about and a collared work jacket emblazoned with "DNC" over a graphic of a tidal wave.

The confusing topper (DNC = Democratic National Committee? Do Not Contact? Do Not Comply?) had fans scratching their heads — in old photos, the singer can be seen wearing a jacket with the same wave graphic overlaid with "Venice" instead of a mysterious acronym.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

At the People's Choice Awards, Kardashian took an entirely different approach.

'Fitted in head-to-toe Balenciaga, the queen of Instagram wore a black lace mini-dress from "Demna's" Spring/Summer 2021 collection, accessorized with matching lace Knife boots. Balenciaga earrings and (gigantic) shades topped off the whole shebang.

Balenciaga

It was giving high fashion Cat Woman, although her baton-like award — for Fashion Icon, no less! — threw in some Marathon Chic.

It was also very on-brand for KK, who, ever since the Met Gala in September, has almost exclusively worn Balenciaga at public appearances. She, naturally, thanked her ex-husband, Kanye at the award show for inspiring her stylistic switch-up.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

As confusing as Lana's Shein ensemble was, I have to applaud the controlled chaos of it: unethical fashion, potentially politically charged outerwear, and boots straight from Ms. Filene's Basement make for a wonderfully scattered look, one that's as wacky as LDR herself.

And, given her penchant for showing up to highfalutin events wearing mall-bought outfits, the look becomes even more of a look. (No shade intended; Lana Del Rey topped my Spotify "Wrapped" for the fifth year in a row.)

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The cherry on top? While wearing the lawless 'fit, she said she'd love to collaborate with Migos. Question for the culture: can we make that happen?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Given the number of strongly worded opinions Lana's dress has elicited on Instagram, it's safe to say: you're a winner, baby!