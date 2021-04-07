You Can Customize the LEGO x adidas Ultraboost Brick by Brick

Brand: LEGO x adidas

Model: Ultraboost DNA

Release Date: April 8

Price: $200

Buy: adidas and select retailers such as END.

What We’re Saying: LEGO and adidas are continuing their collaborative partnership on into spring with the release of a co-branded Ultraboost DNA. With the sneaker scheduled to arrive tomorrow, April 8, today we're bringing you a detailed look at the intriguing Ultraboost, which comes complete with an assortment of LEGO bricks.

The LEGO x adidas Ultraboost DNA is customizable, as you can decorate the Three Stripes cage with complimentary LEGOs. Additional knobs are featured on the toebox, seemingly allowing you to customize that area of the sneaker as well, that is if you can get the bricks to take hold. In total, the collaborative shoe comes with 36 green, red, blue, and yellow LEGO bricks.

The Ultraboost itself is crafted from a blend of textiles and a high-performance recycled material, known as Primeblue, on the upper. Below, you will find adidas' patented Boost midsole and a Stretchweb outsole with Continental Rubber.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Shop other adidas sneakers from Highsnobiety Shop below.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, and sign up to our newsletter for the latest sneaker news sent straight to your inbox.

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.