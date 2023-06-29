LELO, Luxury Sex Toy Brand, Launched the Horniest Makeup Ever

The worlds of sexual wellness and beauty continue to collide. Luxury sex toy brand Lelo is entering the cosmetics market with a line of lipsticks that will stay on while you get down.

The Swedish brand, known for its sleekly designed vibrators (which, ICYMI, boast beauty benefits of their own) now offers a collection of liquid and cream lipsticks in statement shades: "One Night Stand," "Screwed," and "Booty Call" are just a few examples of the bold, look-at-me colors available.

LELO

Beauty has been turning up the heat. In February, makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench launched penis-shaped lipsticks accompanied by equally risqué campaign imagery. Beauty retailer Sephora began selling sexual wellness products including vibrators and personal lubricant last February, and Ulta followed suit in September.

Beauty's titillating new frontier is indicative of the industry's wider shift towards wellness, a sphere that has increasingly begun to encompass sexual pleasure and its well-documented health benefits. Brands, retailers and influencers are looking beyond the surface and taking a more holistic approach to beauty. It's no longer enough for a product to offer aesthetic results—customers are investing in things that will impact their total wellbeing.

A few examples of these beauty-meets-wellness offerings: Supplement brand The Nue Co boasts a collection of "functional fragrances" that reduce stress and boost energy. Lanshin, a skincare brand rooted in traditional Chinese medicine, educates customers on the full-body benefits of its jade Gua Sha tools and facial massagers. In 2022, skincare brand Augustinus Bader launched ingestible supplements to support skin health from the inside out.

The contemporary consumer wields a beauty bag as diverse as ever. So reach in and take your pick of moisturizers and vibrators, perfumes and sex-proof lipsticks.