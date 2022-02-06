Kid Cudi Can Confirm, Levi's New 501s Are From Another Era

Numbers hold memorable places in people's lives. Some find luck in fortune cookies, while others find spiritual elevation in their angel numbers. The magic number for Levi's is, of course, the good ol' 501.

Next year, Levi's 501 denim jeans celebrate their 150th anniversary and the American denim brand is already in party mode with a star-studded campaign, titled "The Number That Changed Everything."

To celebrate the timelessness of its 501 denim, Levi's brought in a vast array of tastemakers who reflect the expressive energy evoked by its signature silhouette.

Cultural barrier-breakers like Kid Cudi, Denim Tears designer Tremaine Emory, Beastie Boys' Mike D, model Nathan Westling, creative director and model Gia Seo, The Paranoyds' Staz Lindes, and stylist and editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson appear in the thematic imagery.

Not content to simply reiterate its classic cut, Levi's has transformed the 501 with a new '90s fit. This iteration oozes major 90s nostalgia by way of a relaxed, baggy fit elevated a few modern style codes.

Levi's cements the moment with a collection of accent pieces like t-shirts and denim jackets similarly inspired by pre-Y2K aesthetics.

“With denim, nostalgia can be a source of both comfort and style," Karyn Hillman, Chief Product Officer at Levi's, said. "Having that favorite worn-in pair of jeans from the past is what we aim to capture with the new 501 ‘90s jean. A bit more relaxed, midrise, with just the right amount of bagginess in the leg – easy, effortless and cool."

This isn't even the first time in recent memory that Levi's has brought in famous faces to celebrate its historic apparel: just last year it celebrated 501 Day with Naomi Osaka and Jaden Smith.

501 is indeed a "number that changed everything" but, funnily enough, the more things change, the more they stay the same.