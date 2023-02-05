Loewe's Grass Sneakers Have Sprouted (Translation: It's Finally Here)

Wrapping up a buzzy Studio Ghibli collab, Loewe shifts focus to its Spring/Summer 2023 menswear collection, dropping its anticipated grass sneakers.

Yep, sneakers with sprouting grass — but not like the turf growing in front of your house. Instead, Loewe achieves this grass effect with raffia, hand-embroidering the colored strands on the canvas upper.

Underneath the grassy overlay, you'll notice a traditional lace system and a unique rubber sole, which extends to wrap the toe box and the back of the heel. Meanwhile, Loewe branding hits on the tongue and insole.

Highsnobiety / Eva Al Desnudo 1 / 2

The brand's SS23 presentation indeed saw sneakers sprouting IRL grass, crafted in collaboration with horticulturist Paula Ulargui Escalona.

Seriously, real-live plants covered coat sleeves, trouser crotches, and other footwear, as seen on the runway alongside jean kicks and purposefully-wrinkled shirts.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

For those looking to personify the phrase "the grass is greener on my side," Loewe's grass sneakers await you on the brand's website, priced at $1,700.

With the Loewe men's collection now available, I suspect the ladies won't be waiting much longer for their pixelated hoodies. In the meantime, Loewe's pre-SS23 goods are up for grabs, including *that* pom pom jacket (spare $26k?).

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.