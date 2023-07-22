Move Over, Prada — Loewe Claims Title as Fashion's Hottest Brand

Finally, data supports what we've known all along: Loewe is hot. So hot, in fact, that the luxury label is officially the hottest brand in the world — at least according to the latest installment of Lyst's quarterly report, ranking the most influential players in the fashion game.

Lyst's Q1 report, released back in April, had Loewe ranked as the world's fifth-hottest brand. Since then, it seems the brand's recent releases, including "pixelated" clothing and cartoonish high heels — catnip for social media scrollers — have catapulted Loewe to top spot for Q2.

In fact, two Loewe fan favorites, its logo tank top and raffia tote bag, were ranked as Lyst's first and fourth hottest products of Q2, respectively.

Joining Loewe are Prada as second-hottest brand of Q2, Versace (third), Miu Miu (fourth), and Bottega Veneta (fifth). SKIMS also made an appearance on the ranking, coming in at 17 for the second quarter in a row.

As for products: Onitsuka Tiger's Mexico 66, a sneaker that seems to have replaced adidas' Samba as the shoe du jour, clinched a spot as Q2's second-hottest item. Number three is Versace's Maxi Medusa Biggie Sunglasses, followed by Aimé Leon Dore's stable of New Balance collaborations. The Row's City flip flops and Loro Piana's baseball cap come in at number eight and 10, respectively, a testament to Succession and the rise of "quiet luxury."

Head to Lyst's website for a look at the full Q2 2023 Index.