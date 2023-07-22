Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Move Over, Prada — Loewe Claims Title as Fashion's Hottest Brand

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

Finally, data supports what we've known all along: Loewe is hot. So hot, in fact, that the luxury label is officially the hottest brand in the world — at least according to the latest installment of Lyst's quarterly report, ranking the most influential players in the fashion game.

Lyst's Q1 report, released back in April, had Loewe ranked as the world's fifth-hottest brand. Since then, it seems the brand's recent releases, including "pixelated" clothing and cartoonish high heels — catnip for social media scrollers — have catapulted Loewe to top spot for Q2.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In fact, two Loewe fan favorites, its logo tank top and raffia tote bag, were ranked as Lyst's first and fourth hottest products of Q2, respectively.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Joining Loewe are Prada as second-hottest brand of Q2, Versace (third), Miu Miu (fourth), and Bottega Veneta (fifth). SKIMS also made an appearance on the ranking, coming in at 17 for the second quarter in a row.

As for products: Onitsuka Tiger's Mexico 66, a sneaker that seems to have replaced adidas' Samba as the shoe du jour, clinched a spot as Q2's second-hottest item. Number three is Versace's Maxi Medusa Biggie Sunglasses, followed by Aimé Leon Dore's stable of New Balance collaborations. The Row's City flip flops and Loro Piana's baseball cap come in at number eight and 10, respectively, a testament to Succession and the rise of "quiet luxury."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Head to Lyst's website for a look at the full Q2 2023 Index.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
adidas x Wales BonnerKnit Track Top Black
$345.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HighsnobietyCarpenter Shorts Black
$95.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Sean Wotherspoon x adidasOrketro Off White
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Report: Flat Shoes Are Still Hot. But the Old Ones Are Not
  • Pop Quiz: Are You Ready for Luxury Fashion's Class of 2026?
  • Jonathan Anderson Revolutionized LOEWE. What’s Next?
  • Proenza Schouler at LOEWE Is Not a Question of Talent, It’s One of Time
  • Fashion Week Was a Summons to Get Off on 9-to-5s—Or Get Out of Them
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now