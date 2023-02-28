Loewe's Paseo Bag Is Already It Girl-Approved

Loewe's Paseo bag is finally here, courtesy of an introduction slayed by Taylor Russell.

The style star and house ambassador leads the campaign in full bloom (seriously, she wears that Anthurium plant top) while gracefully flexing the Paseo bag.

With the actress who made jeans red-carpet-worthy promoting the bag, it's safe to say the Paseo bag is officially (and already) it girl-approved.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

First seen on the Spring/Summer 2023 runway, the Paseo bag materializes as the house's newest leather good crafted with nappa calfskin leather.

With a zipper closure and suede lining, the Paseo bag sees gilded branding stamped on the exterior, nestled between two soft pleat details.

The house's signature Flamenco knots tie up the ends of the bag's adjustable straps, which allow the bag to be carried by hand or clutch style. On the other hand, a few styles come with a gold chain strap (for no particular purpose other than to supply some extra stylish vibes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

There's also the option of wearing it as a shoulder bag, courtesy of the detachable leather strap that comes with the accessory.

Ranging from $2,900 to $3,950, the Paseo arrives in three sizes: small, what looks like medium, and then jumps to XL (because why not?). It's also rendered in a host of tasteful color options like apple green, magenta, classic black, and soft white — all available on Loewe's website.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

As wild as some of its pieces are, Loewe's handbags are pretty calm flexes, evident with silhouettes like the Goya and the beloved Puzzle. The carry-able accessories are effortless, elevated luxury, with just enough (not too much) stylish edge — and the Paseo follows this formula.

Indeed, the SS23 bag has all the makings to be the house's next it piece. I mean, hey, it's already got the Taylor Russell green-light. Don't be surprised if you start seeing other members of the fly crowd flexing these this season with their Minnie Mouse heels and Minecraft hoodies.