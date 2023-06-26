Loewe SS24 Is One for the Glitter Bois

For Spring/Summer 2024, Loewe shined bright like a diamond. Ironically, the "Diamonds" artist (Rihanna) is a big fan of the brand.

The house staged its SS24 presentation at LA Garde Républicanine's equestrian arena, where Loewe's front row shined as bright as its glittery clothes.

Stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Taeyong, Kit Connor, and Theo James came in support of Jonathan Anderson's latest collection, outfitted in Loewe garms, of course. Pharrell Williams was also there, joined by his family and that Lous Vuitton bag that he's been flexing since his show debut.

The catwalk, filled with soothing water-spouting works by artist Lynda Benglis, gave way to Loewe's SS24 pieces like twisted tops, big colorblock sweaters, and ultra high-waist trousers. Indeed, after going pants-free last season, trousers return with an elevated vengeance.

With a specialty for leather goods, the material was plentiful again in Loewe's latest collection, much like seasons past.

Full sparky getups mingled with smooth leather jumpsuits, with big handbags, round-toe footwear, and shiny shades sprinkled in between. There were also some interesting tube-like tops and one suede top, which looked like it poured out of a suede bag. Unique twists while preserving the house's craftsmanship. Very much Anderson's Loewe.

With shimmer and sparkles, Loewe shines on.