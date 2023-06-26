Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Loewe SS24 Is One for the Glitter Bois

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety
1 / 43

For Spring/Summer 2024, Loewe shined bright like a diamond. Ironically, the "Diamonds" artist (Rihanna) is a big fan of the brand.

The house staged its SS24 presentation at LA Garde Républicanine's equestrian arena, where Loewe's front row shined as bright as its glittery clothes.

Stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Taeyong, Kit Connor, and Theo James came in support of Jonathan Anderson's latest collection, outfitted in Loewe garms, of course. Pharrell Williams was also there, joined by his family and that Lous Vuitton bag that he's been flexing since his show debut.

The catwalk, filled with soothing water-spouting works by artist Lynda Benglis, gave way to Loewe's SS24 pieces like twisted tops, big colorblock sweaters, and ultra high-waist trousers. Indeed, after going pants-free last season, trousers return with an elevated vengeance.

With a specialty for leather goods, the material was plentiful again in Loewe's latest collection, much like seasons past.

Full sparky getups mingled with smooth leather jumpsuits, with big handbags, round-toe footwear, and shiny shades sprinkled in between. There were also some interesting tube-like tops and one suede top, which looked like it poured out of a suede bag. Unique twists while preserving the house's craftsmanship. Very much Anderson's Loewe.

With shimmer and sparkles, Loewe shines on.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    More Wales Bonner x adidas? We Want it All

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Loewe SS24 Is One for the Glitter Bois

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Pharrell & His $1 Million Louis Vuitton Bag Are Taking Over Paris

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Looks Like Action Bronson Has Another New Balance Shoe Coming (& It's Not a 990)

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    At Wales Bonner SS24, Track Is Back & UGG Goes Crystal

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Doublet ❤︎ 3D

    Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023