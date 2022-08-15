Join the LV Club, Get a Varsity Jacket (& Varsity Jacket Keychain)

The Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2022 rollout proceeds. The French maison launches the second drop of Virgil Abloh's last collection, headlined by none other than the varsity jacket.

Since its runway debut, Louis Vuitton's FW22 varsity jacket has ranked highly on fashionista and fashionisto's wishlists. Seriously, it's the first thing that pops up in a Google search regarding the collection.

What is it about the jacket? The playful graphics and vibrant hues? The Abloh touch? Fashion's ongoing obsession with varsity jackets? If I had to guess, I'd say all the above.

Unsurprisingly, the varsity jacket seems to have come and gone, selling out online and in-store.

Since Solange's cream varsity also isn't available, LV's $630 keychain version of the already-beloved outerwear piece is the closest thing we'll get to the real thing (for now).

Louis Vuitton FW22 men's collection — or boyhood collection, I should say — sees the late Virgil Abloh merge elements of innocence, play, and of course, cool with the label's timeless design codes.

In the collection, the game of chess becomes a recurring theme, evident in the house's Keepall and Sac Plat. The handbags boast monogram and PVC concepts, which mirror the game's checkered boards.

Louis Vuitton even created its own $4,600 chess game, featuring a transparent Damier board and LV-motif-engraved game pieces. Tip: Instead of "king me," say "LV me."

The jacquard flower motif becomes a lifestyle, dressing pieces ranging from a hoodie and trousers to popcorn and burger boxes. Yes, you read that right.

Blurred monogram makes LV's slanting Soft Trunk look even trippier. Flower bouquets turn out to be bags. Leather basketball shorts and LV trainer 2 sneakers manifest as opulent hoop uniforms. Baroque ranger boots and derbies hop on the chunky footwear train. A Horizon suitcase mirrors an indoor rock climbing wall (please don't climb on this $6k bag).

And there goes that paint bucket bag again.

Indeed, Louis Vuitton FW22 not only oozes childlike imagination but the playfully fresh spirit of the late Abloh, an energy that will truly be missed in the brand's coming era.

Nonetheless, Abloh's final Louis Vuitton collection is up for grabs on the house's website for those looking to partake in some memorabilia — and embrace their drippy inner child, too.