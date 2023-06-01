Sign up to never miss a drop
Take a Hike, But Make It LV

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson
I’m not revealing any secrets when I tell you that luxury is obsessed with the outdoors. Like, really obsessed.

For years high-end labels have had their respective opulent ways with the fads that are happening in the mainstream (let's take skateboarding, for example), but when it comes to the world of outdoor clothing and footwear, it's more than just a trend. It feels permanent.

The latest example of this ongoing fascination comes courtesy of Louis Vuitton, whose men’s footwear designer, Jeroen Vermeesch, took to IG to share images of three deluxe hiking boots.

The silhouettes — which look to be dropping in three colorways (brown, blue, and black) — each house all the features you’d expect from a traditional hiking boot (chunky laces, metal eyelets, and a reinforced toe cap), as well as a few luxury additions.

The boots are arriving as a part of Louis Vuitton’s Discovery Resort 2024 collection it showed in Rome last month, an offering which also boasts a trio of sneakers revealed by Vermeesch in the same IG post.

Hiking boots aren’t an entirely new concept for LV (take the Ranger Boots, for example, or the chunky Ranger Ankle Boots), although these are certainly the first pair that look like they can actually be hiked in.

Louis Vuitton recently revealed its final pre-Pharrell collection for Spring/Summer 2024, with the newly-appointed creative director's debut expected later this year.

Nevertheless, luxury’s obsession with the outdoors is clearly continuing. And who knows, after hiking, maybe Louis Vuitton can make something else outdoorsy inexplicably luxurious? Gardening, perhaps. Or how about taking the bins out? I'd be down.

