Skepta & PUMA Take a Hike to Mains University

After reviving the brand and staging its first-ever runway show in 2023, Skepta joins London Fashion Week's Spring/Summer 2025 lineup to present Mains' latest offering. And like last season, Mains' SS25 presentation featured PUMA treats.

In between preppy layers and new-season fur hats, Skepta casually previewed what looks like his next PUMA shoe.

The collaborative shoes largely resemble chunky PUMA hiking boots. They even feature bright red work-style laces and crisp suede and mesh layers.

In addition to models hitting the runway in the outdoorsy shoes, the musician laced up in a pair on show day. Classic Skepta, honestly.

At Mains' 2023 show, Skepta ran out with his daughter for his designer's bow, debuting his PUMA Skope Forever sneaker (they finally dropped in May 2024).

This may not be some people's first encounter with Skepta's PUMA boots. Earlier this year, similar Skepta x PUMA "hiking boots" leaked on the internet, revealed in earthy black and brown colorways with orange lace options.

With the shoes making a buzzy runway debut, let's hope they'll hit shelves next.

Getty Images / Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

Regarding the rest of Mains' SS25 collection, our Instagram editor Munashe Ashlyn summarizes it best in a TikTok recap: " The collection is like a masterclass in reviving iconic trends from modern streetwear heads."

Oversized silhouettes joined preppy, collegiate 'fits during the Mains parade, accessorized with fluffy fur pieces, creamy handbags, and a Kickers shoe collaboration.

Tailoring was again on point, resulting in crisp suiting for the spring season. At the same time, PUMA's spiky Mostros and Speedcat models paired well with these clothes infused with urban sophistication.

Basically, Mains SS25 is still helping to keep London Fashion Week buzz alive with its solid collection and PUMA feast. It's safe to assume that fans are ready for their second helping.