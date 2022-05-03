Watch & Jewelry-Spotting at Met Gala 2022

Met Gala 2022 saw the usual suspects peacocking down the red carpet in custom looks that most probably took a village to create, for better or worse.

As coverage started I felt a slight sense of deflation at the prospect of live streaming the whole procession without Rihanna in attendance. But with this year’s theme, I held out for the jewelry. Surely, "Gilded Glamour" would mean opulent gems — happily, I was correct.

I caught up with Sotheby’s SVP of jewelry Frank Everett to discuss last night’s red carpet and talk about our fave and least fave moments of glitz from the event.

Michelle Yeoh in Tasaki and a Richard Mille RM 07-01 Baguette

Malaika:

I’m sorry I have to start here because wow. A diamond-set Richard Mille also adds infinite bonus points for me.

Frank:

A showstopper.

Teyana Taylor’s Malakai headpiece

M:

I don’t know what to make of this but I appreciate the effort. Interesting that she would go so futuristic with this theme.

F:

Doesn’t suit the theme. There’s nothing gilded age about this.

Carey Mulligan in Schiaparelli

M:

Daniel Roseberry can do no wrong. I love all the jewels Schiaparelli has been making. I think it’s bringing back a costume jewel revival?

F:

Daniel is Just brilliant. Can’t think of another designer whose jewelry is as dead-on the DNA of a brand from the past. HUGE fan of the way he represents Schiaparelli from past and present.

Cardi B in Atelier Versace

F:

This is a total knockout look. One of the most cohesive looks of the night.

M:

My favorite look of the night. The layers of Medusa head chains are so major, perfectly ruched.

Naomi Campbell’s Jacob & Co. face jewels

F:

She herself was gilded. She gilded her own iconic face. So few models in history have been so passionate about the fashion itself. She has always respected fashion as Art with a capital A!

M:

How does she never age?

Amber Valletta in Buccellati

M:

This is how you do "Gilded Glamour".

F:

Period. Talk about statuesque. She should be in this look permanently installed at the exhibition. I have to talk to Andrew Bolton about this.

Maude Apatow in Cartier

F:

She wins the jewelry award. The choker is back, we saw it at The Oscars. It’s all about important short necklaces, short necklaces and 10 rings is the new thing.

Laura Harrier in David Yurman pearls

F:

Thank you, David Yurman, for this thoroughly modern take on pearls. One of my faves. I see a little nod to Galliano here.

Emily Ratajkowski in vintage Versace and Reza

M:

She brought out the vintage Versace, Yasmeen’s look from SS92. The top is basically jewelry. I love it so much and these earrings from Reza are stunning.

Jasmine Tookes in Chopard

M:

Nothing like a big ol’ rock for pure glam

F:

A little expected. Not outside of any box but it’s the perfect jewel for the dress. One of the few important stones we saw on the carpet.

Kris Jenner in Lorraine Schwartz

M:

Canary Yellow diamond earrings: “tell me you’re 1% rich without telling me you’re 1% rich” jewelry.

F:

Everything was perfect. This might be the first time I've said anything positive about Kris Jenner in 20 years.

Corey Gamble in the Tiffany Blue Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711

M:

I’ll say it again, “tell me you’re 1% rich without telling me you’re 1% rich”.

Blake lively in Lorraine Schwartz

F:

She brought full court glamor. She did her job as the chair. She really came to work last night.

M:

Serena Van Der Woodsen all grown up!

Melissa King’s Chrishabana claw

M:

Is it gilded glamour or is it a chicken foot?

F:

This is disturbing. I hate it. Not a fan of hand ornaments, they look uncomfortable.

Evan Mock’s $12 million Cartier necklace

F:

Not in love with the suit, but I Iove this necklace. The necklaces on men trend is obviously huge and the pearl trend is moving into gemstones. We are so far past the dog-tag on a silver chain era.

M:

I love Evan. Wish I could see more of the necklace.

Dwayne Wade in Tiffany & Co.

M:

Frank, I know how you feel about a man in a brooch.

F:

Bird on a Rock by Schlumberger for Tiffany. I’ve seen him wear it before so I suspect it’s his, which I love.

M-

And he’s wearing that cute little choker. We love men in gems.

Odell Beckham Jr in Chrome Hearts

M:

I appreciate this hand jewelry. He is sort of giving Robin Hood in this outfit though.

Vanesse Nadal in Bulgari

M:

I don’t know who this is but her necklace is so fab.

Venus Williams in Bulgari

M:

Another giant emerald. Not mad.

F:

What a fabulous way to wear a stunning jewel, to set it against an almost blank canvas. That’s the gilding. I always like when somebody starts with a jewel, this outfit looks like it started with the jewel.

Bella Hadid’s vintage bracelet worn as an anklet from Briony Raymond

M:

This is honestly one of my faves of the night. I love anklets and I love the ingenuity of this.

Chloe Fineman’s Judith Lieber bag

M:

Not jewelry I know, but this bag deserves an honorable mention. Judy L is the undisputed red carpet clutch champion.

F:

Is there anything more gilded than a Judith Leiber bag, fully encrusted in crystal? And this one even comes with a crown.

Gunna's diamond-encrusted Ledger Nano X necklace

M:

Apparently this is a cold storage crypto wallet for Gunna to hold his digital assets.

F:

Good for him.

Elon Musk’s mom in Chopard pearls

M:

I’m just leaving this here.