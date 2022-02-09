Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Meta's Latest Misstep Is a Fashion Emergency

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta has a new PR nightmare to deal with: its proliferation of counterfeit fashion.

According to Reuters, the parent company's platforms — namely, Facebook and Instagram — are struggling to curb rampant sales of fake luxury goods.

A study conducted by Ghost Data from June to October 2021 found that the two social media sites hosted a total of over 46,000 active accounts run by counterfeiters. Features such as direct messages and Instagram Stories, both of which support time-limited "disappearing" content, make it easier for users to hawk fake designer wares in a somewhat private space.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Of course, Meta isn't the only company dealing with fakes. Subreddits including r/fashionreps, r/designerreps, r/qualityreps, and r/couturereps exist for the sole purpose of finding and discussing convincing counterfeits — the latter even provides a master guide to producing and selling replicas.

TikTok is also a goldmine of dupes. The hasthtag #dupesnation boasts over 5 million views, and some users even show off their newly acquired fake goods "haul videos."

While the sale of counterfeit goods on social media platforms might not seem like a very novel or pressing phenomenon (in fact, Instagram's dupe problem has been around for years), it's a pretty dire situation for Mark Zuckerberg and Meta — Reuters' unfortunately timed report only exacerbates the company's continued struggle to rehabilitate its public image.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In case you need a refresher: the tech giant was panned for changing its name to Meta amid a series of scandals including whistleblower Francis Haugen's testimony; Meta's stock market value tanked after it reported waning revenue; the company's virtual reality program, Horizon Worlds, introduced safety features after one beta tester was groped in the metaverse.

It's difficult not to compare Meta: A Unfortunate Series of Events to Peloton's recent fall from grace, a saga that's seen the workout bike company go from pandemic darling to TV character killer to lay-off central.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Snow PeakClassic Kettle 1.8 Silver
$120.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
The Elder Statesman x HighsnobietyLarge Stuffed Cashmere Mushroom
$2,200.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
HighsnobietyHIGHArt Porcelain Mug
$16.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Charles Leclerc: Ferrari Racing Driver, Ferrari Fashion Designer
  • The Fashion Files: Levi's®, Linen, and the Laws of Spring Style
  • Wearable Tech Is Back In Fashion — Minus the Tech
  • Fashion Week Was a Summons to Get Off on 9-to-5s—Or Get Out of Them
  • Why Is Fashion Stuck In the Middle Ages?
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now