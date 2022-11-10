Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The World on Your Wirst – Montblanc's Star Legacy Orbis Terrarum

Written by Sam Cole in Watches
Montblanc
1 / 3

For the world's keenest travelers and digital nomads, access to world time is one of the greatest gifts that the smartphone has ever provided. Wherever you may be, it'll automatically adjust to keep you on track, and better yet, you can keep track of multiple time zones at once.

It's a beautiful, often underappreciated thing that is highly valuable, especially when you consider that once upon a time, those without a world-timer watch weren't able to readily access this information on the fly.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Knowing this makes you appreciate the meticulous craft of wristwatches, such as Montblanc's Star Legacy Orbis Terrarum.

All it takes is a glance to know this is no run-of-the-mill timepiece. Both elegant and intricate, it's fair to say this is a work of art in which form follows function.

Watch enthusiasts will be familiar with the Star Legacy Orbis Terrarum, as the watch was originally launched back in 2014. Since then, several updated iterations have made their way to market, with this evolution being the 4th.

An incredibly beautiful piece worthy of a place in any watch collection, its intricacies lay within in face, which houses a complication of 24 different time zones, creating the perfect tool for any traveler, especially those looking to harken back to a time less reliant on technology.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Despite being a complex statement piece, the watch remains balanced and modest, thanks to its 43mm stainless steel case, which sports a black and grey dial with rose gold-coated continents, meridians, hands, and indications.

Completing the high-class finish is a black leather strap, which reserves all attention for the watch's centerpiece.

Available to purchase online now, the Montblanc Star Legacy Orbis Terrarum will set you back $7,000.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Carhartt WIPMarfa Hoodie Misty Sage
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Marine SerreOrganic Cotton Ribbed Boxers Beige
$115.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
VEJA x BerlinMen's Calf Leather Minotaur Beige
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Is This Non-Watch Watch the Most Honest Timepiece?
  • Trail Tested, City Approved: Brooks Brings New Life to the Cascadia Legacy
  • First Armani Went Our Legacy. Now, Our Legacy Goes Armani
  • The World's Most Sophisticated Elephant Gets His Own Watch
  • The Family-Run Watch Brand Making Star Wars Watches with Kyber Crystals
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now