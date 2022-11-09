Mowalola’s New Balance Collab Advances the Y2K Agenda
Brand: Mowalola x New Balance
Model: New Balance 9060
Release Date: November 11 at 7 p.m. GMT
Buy: Online at Mowalola's website
Editor’s Notes: Mowalola's New Balance collaboration has re-entered the chat. Five months after the pair unveiled a Y2K-tinged take on the 9060, the '00s-inspired runner is officially set to release on November 11.
Dressed in Zenon-esque colorways, the sneaker boasts a leather and mesh upper resting on a chunky ABZORB midsole, offering an athletic yet tech-y look.
Rooted in the retrofuturism of the early aughts, the New Balance 9060 is a perfect match for Mowalola, whose embodiment of the era's daring essence partly catalyzed its resurgence.
For SS23, designer Mowalola Ogunlesi doubled down on fashion's Y2K craze, sending tailored low-riders, skin-tight micro mini skirts, and crucifix-embossed dresses down the runway. It was a home run for the designer, who took a brief hiatus from Fashion Week to focus to more artistic endeavors like her NOW Gallery exhibition and a momentary tenure at YEEZY GAP.
Clearly, Ogunlesi is doing just fine on her own. Her dressed-up take on the 9060 is ready for the rave or the track — expect to see it hit the streets from sun up to sun down.
