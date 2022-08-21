Fall in Love with New Balance's 2002R Fall Colorways

Brand: New Balance

Model: 2002R "Rain Cloud" and "Mocha"

Release Date: TBC

Price: TBC

Buy: TBC

Editor's Notes: More New Balance, you say? It's hardly surprising at this point; watching new styles roll off the conveyor belt. The heightened success that New Balance has experienced in 2022 so far has been incredible, building off the momentum set by a game-changing 2021.

Watching a legacy brand step up its levels to reach such heights has been a beautiful thing to behold. Honestly, as a big Swoosh lover, watching one of the brands that I've personally underestimated and overlooked for years step into, or better yet, snatch the spotlight from the likes of Nike and adidas, has been impressive – and has upped my purchases.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Sure, it's been a huge year for the 99x series as Teddy Santis keeps his foot on the gas with month-to-month rollouts of new Made in USA colorways, but the 1906R is having a serious moment, and we can't help ourselves but stop and stare at the 2002R.

Thanks to the "Protection Pack," which dominated the tail-end of last year before making a huge comeback with several new colorways this year, the 2002R has become a mainstay for New Balance. By all accounts, a winner, its simplistic profile, and layered aesthetic is everything good about a 990v2, but, dare I say it, better.

With the seasonal transition just ahead of us, it's only right that NB sees to it that the silhouette gets right for the occasion.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The first, "Rain Cloud," has already arrived at Chinese stores, making a huge splash with its subtle purple suede and grey contrasts. While we hope it makes it west, its "Mocha" counterpart is a worthy consolation prize.

Dressed in chocolate brown suede, it's hard to say no to this pair when considering a Fall/Winter rotation.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.