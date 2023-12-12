Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

The New Balance 2002R Keeps Getting Better

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

New Balance 2002R hive, rise up. The Boston-based footwear label just dropped off some new 2002R sneakers, and they're looking good as ever.

The latest New Balance 2002R sees grey, beige, and brown hues strike the shoes' signature layered upper, realized with fuzzy and smooth suede plus mesh underlays.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Peachy pops outline the New Balance "N" and hit on the heel, while the sneaker's traditional thick sole gets dressed in a creamy white.

It doesn't stop there, either. New Balance delivers two other colorways designed with the same fuzzy constructions, including an off-white/cream/grey and grey/black/off-white take. In case you're looking to add one (or all three) to your rotation, all are currently up for grabs on Offspring's website for $164 each.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

There are a lot of great and popular New Balance shoes on the market, and the 2002R is one of them. The aughts-inspired runner presents a semi-chunky silhouette, often wrapped in solid colorways and materials.

Introduced through the "Protection Pack," the New Balance dad shoe has since enjoyed spins by Salehe Bembury and SSENSE (there's also a pending JJJJound pair). On top of its other highlights, New Balance turned the sneaker into an even comfier slip-on.

With the newest colorways out in the world, New Balance's 2002R just keeps getting better. Who knew? New Balance, that's who.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Flesh
Oakley Factory Team
$165
Image on Highsnobiety
Saikuru Jacket
The North Face
$265
Image on Highsnobiety
Ribbed Wool Beanie
Stone Island
$185
We Recommend
  • New Balance 550
    The Best New Balance 550 Colorways So Far
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    thisisneverthat's New Balance 550 Shoes Are Washed-Out & Wonderful
    • Sneakers
  • best new balance sneakers
    Our Favorite New Balance Sneakers to Buy Right Now
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Stray Rats May Make You Love New Balance's 574
    • Sneakers
  • jaden smith msftsrep new balance shoe
    EXCLUSIVE: Jaden Smith & New Balance's 0.01 Collab Does the 550 One Better
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • denim tears new logo
    Is Denim Tears Evolving Beyond Its Beloved Cotton Wreath?
    • Style
  • military blue jordan 4
    The Military Blue Jordan 4s Aren't What Sneakerheads Expected
    • Sneakers
  • Moncler's Grenoble FW23 Collection
    Moncler Grenoble Has Us Ready to Hit The Slopes (In Style)
    • Style
  • Kappa x Real Valladolid 2023/24.
    We're All Real Valladolid Fans Now, Aren't We?
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Our Favorite Football Kits of the 2023/24 Season
    • Style
  • new balance 2002R grey beige brown
    The New Balance 2002R Keeps Getting Better
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023