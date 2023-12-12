The New Balance 2002R Keeps Getting Better

New Balance 2002R hive, rise up. The Boston-based footwear label just dropped off some new 2002R sneakers, and they're looking good as ever.

The latest New Balance 2002R sees grey, beige, and brown hues strike the shoes' signature layered upper, realized with fuzzy and smooth suede plus mesh underlays.

Peachy pops outline the New Balance "N" and hit on the heel, while the sneaker's traditional thick sole gets dressed in a creamy white.

It doesn't stop there, either. New Balance delivers two other colorways designed with the same fuzzy constructions, including an off-white/cream/grey and grey/black/off-white take. In case you're looking to add one (or all three) to your rotation, all are currently up for grabs on Offspring's website for $164 each.

There are a lot of great and popular New Balance shoes on the market, and the 2002R is one of them. The aughts-inspired runner presents a semi-chunky silhouette, often wrapped in solid colorways and materials.

Introduced through the "Protection Pack," the New Balance dad shoe has since enjoyed spins by Salehe Bembury and SSENSE (there's also a pending JJJJound pair). On top of its other highlights, New Balance turned the sneaker into an even comfier slip-on.

With the newest colorways out in the world, New Balance's 2002R just keeps getting better. Who knew? New Balance, that's who.