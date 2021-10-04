New Balance’s ”Refined Future” Meets the 57/40

Brand: New Balance

Model: 57/40 "Refined Future"

Release Date: October

Price: $120

Buy: Online at New Balance

Editor's Notes: New Balance is on the path to taking the crown for the best sneaker releases of 2021, thanks in part to its stacked collaboration calendar. Straight out of the gate, it kicked an explosive schedule into motion alongside Joe Freshgoods, Levi's, and WTAPS.

Most recently, opinions were divided by its team-up with Stone Island on the RC Elite, and fans prepared themselves for a two-piece drop from Stray Rats. Although we're speeding towards the year's end, it's far from over for New Balance.

One of the most popular collaborative drops of the year has to be Extra Butter's contribution with the 2002R "Protection Pack."

The concept utilizes deconstructed uppers for an aesthetic similar to Daniel Arsham's "Future Relics" series. While the initial pack offered three versions of the NB 2002R, this upcoming release spotlights the 57/40.

Also serving as the canvas for the recently released COMME des GARÇONS HOMME GORE-TEX sneaker, the 57/40 looks to be getting its dues after a slew of 990x releases. This upcoming solo venture borrows the "Sea Salt" and "Munsell" coloring from the 2002R pack to create a tonal upper that would have been the perfect addition to summer sneaker rotations.

Despite a palette that isn't entirely suited to the season, a bit of weathering might add to the overall deconstructed look of the sneaker.

