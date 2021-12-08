Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Stray Rats & New Balance Made the 991 Less Elderly

Written by Sam Cole
New Balance
1 / 11

Brand: Stray Rats x New Balance

Model: 991

Release Date: December 17

Price: $250

Buy: New Balance's website, select stockists

Editor's Notes: It's pretty rare for a collaborative pairing to really hit the nail on the head every time, but there are a few exceptions. One such exception is New Balance and Stray Rats, a true wine and cheese pairing.

New Balance has had many creative partners over the years, and 2021 has been particularly stacked for the heritage-running brand. So far these years NB has collaborated with WTAPS, Extra Butter, Paperboy, The Basement, Run The Boroughs, and that's barely scratching the surface.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Stray Rats has remained a frequent collaborator over the years, providing some of the most coveted colorways within New Balance's extensive release archive. Most notably, the pair teamed up on the 990v3 for a slick black and green update, while less familiar options such as the 827 and 574 have also found themselves in the spotlight.

Blurry green placeholder
comoli
1 / 10

Regardless of the model, these two sure know how to create something special. From the latest tease, Stray Rats will be sticking to what it knows best – the 990x series, namely, the 991, an old man staple — not that there's anything wrong with that! Comfy, chunky shoes for life.

It looks like this collaboration will be a two-piece, one mixing bold hits of purple, green, and white, while the alternative options have a black, white, and pink finish. Each is inspired by vintage mecha toys, so that explains the bright colors.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Both of Stray Rats' latest New Balances boast classic fabrications like premium suede to make copping a pair of these a new brainer — if you can get your hands on one.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Shop our latest sneakers

Sold out
SalomonRX Snow Moc 2 Advanced Kangaroo Tobacco Brown Black
$115.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Raf SimonsCycloid 4 Black Grey Green
$765.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
New BalanceUXC72CB1 Aluminium
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Joe Freshgoods Made a New Balance That Massages Your Foot
  • New Balance Made Its Own "Miu Miu" Shoe
  • All of New Balance's Chunky Dad Shoes Look Best in Beige But Especially This One
  • The World’s Most Avant Retailer Made Some Stunningly Simple New Balances
  • Kith Made New Balance’s All-New Dad Shoe a Gorgeous Elderly Icon
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now