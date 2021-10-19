Japan Always Gets the Best New Balance Exclusives

Brand: New Balance

Model: 990v2

Release Date: October 22

Price: 31,900 Yen (approximately $275)

Buy: Exclusively at mita sneakers and New Balance Japan

What We’re Saying: Japan always gets the best exclusive New Balance colorways.

mita sneakers

The latest Japan-exclusive colorway of the New Balance 990v2 will only be stocked at mita sneakers and the brand’s Japanese store locations, which is a huge shame because it’s probably one of the best colorways we’ve seen on any shoe for a long time — especially a non-collab shoe.

The color palette couldn’t get more Fall/Winter-friendly, combining muted, deep reds, yellows, and blues with classic grays. Not only is the palette incredibly curated, the color blocking and positioning of each hue are also masterful, resulting in a shoe that could easily be a high-profile, super-limited collaboration.

This New Balance 990v2 is made in the USA, meaning you’re getting guaranteed quality, which is expected, but unfortunately not always the case at that price point. The 990v2 has seen a bit of a revival this year, as New Balance has celebrated the 990 series’ anniversary with re-issues of OG colorways of each of the iterations. Next year is supposed to bring the 990v6, which will also be a big moment in the series’ history.

To sign up for the Japan-exclusive New Balance 990v2, which drops on October 22, head here.

