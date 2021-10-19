Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Japan Always Gets the Best New Balance Exclusives

Written by Fabian Gorsler in Selects
mita sneakers
1 / 8

Brand: New Balance

Model: 990v2

Release Date: October 22

Price: 31,900 Yen (approximately $275)

Buy: Exclusively at mita sneakers and New Balance Japan

What We’re Saying: Japan always gets the best exclusive New Balance colorways.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The latest Japan-exclusive colorway of the New Balance 990v2 will only be stocked at mita sneakers and the brand’s Japanese store locations, which is a huge shame because it’s probably one of the best colorways we’ve seen on any shoe for a long time — especially a non-collab shoe.

The color palette couldn’t get more Fall/Winter-friendly, combining muted, deep reds, yellows, and blues with classic grays. Not only is the palette incredibly curated, the color blocking and positioning of each hue are also masterful, resulting in a shoe that could easily be a high-profile, super-limited collaboration.

This New Balance 990v2 is made in the USA, meaning you’re getting guaranteed quality, which is expected, but unfortunately not always the case at that price point. The 990v2 has seen a bit of a revival this year, as New Balance has celebrated the 990 series’ anniversary with re-issues of OG colorways of each of the iterations. Next year is supposed to bring the 990v6, which will also be a big moment in the series’ history.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

To sign up for the Japan-exclusive New Balance 990v2, which drops on October 22, head here.

Shop our favorite sneakers

Sold out
Multiple colors
SalomonXT-4 Advanced Blue Nimbus Cloud Lavender
$195.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
ASICSUB2-S Gel-1130 Deep Mars/Graphite Grey
$115.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HOKAM Kaha Low GTX Black Charcoal Grey
$200.00
Available in:
Sold out

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • All of New Balance's Chunky Dad Shoes Look Best in Beige But Especially This One
  • New Balance's Next American-Made 990s Are Seriously Peachy Keen
  • Baseball GOAT Shohei Ohtani Takes on New Balance’s Dad Shoe GOAT
  • Only Action Bronson Makes New Balance Sneakers This Weird & This Good
  • New Balance's Avocado-Flavored Dad Shoe Is Insanely Delicious
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now