Kawhi Leonard's Second Signature Shoe Makes It Rain During All-Star Weekend

Brand: New Balance

Model: KAWHI II

Release Date: March 19, 2022

Price: $160

Buy: New Balance's website and select retailers

Editor’s Notes: It's a whole lot of money at 2022 All-Star Weekend, and we're not talking about the celebrities.

We're talking about New Balance and Kawhi Leonard's newest member of the family: the KAWHI II, the basketball star's second signature shoe with the Boston athletic shoe company.

Following in the footsteps of New Balance KAWHI's unveiling, KAWHI II's hello to the world happened at All-Star Weekend. During the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on February 18, Jack Harlow, rapper and New Balance's latest brand ambassador, debuted the shoe on the court.

The KAWHI II makes it rain during its big introduction in "New Money," making it the third rendition of the New Money colorway collection.

Taking cues from its predecessor, the New Balance KAWHI "New Money," the new shoe boasts the familiar money green, grey, and icy blue with a hint of gold metallic. Cash rules everything in detail with money-fold crinkles on the midsole, translucent bill prints on the upper, and a "100" symbol on the tongue.

Yes, we all enjoy racks on racks, but the KAWHI II "New Money" treads beyond the flashy aspect.

"To release a second version of a signature shoe together with New Balance is an honor and a privilege. My goal was to be fully immersed in every aspect of the design process to create a shoe that truly reflects me as a person and as an athlete," Kawhi Leonard says.

"From the new innovation in the KAWHI II to the inspiration behind the 'New Money' colorway, I hope the next generation of athletes strive for excellence on and off the court."

Per the LA Clippers forward's requests, the shoe is more lightweight, packed with increased support, and extra personalized fit for better overall performance, thanks to NB Hoops's FitWeave Lite and FuelCell technologies.

Curated by the Clayton and Chris Griggs aka the Griggs Brothers, a hoodie, t-shirt, and pants comprise the apparel collection, joining the shoe to have you looking like money from head to toe.

More KAWHI II colorways expect to follow "New Money" in the months to come. They can't go wrong with the classic New Balance grey; just ask his first signature shoe.

