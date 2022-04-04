Human Made & Levi’s Latest Collab Is Proof NIGO's in a Denim Daze

Following his KENZO Boke denim collection, NIGO is undoubtedly in a denim daze as his Human Made label explores another collection with the OG denim brand, Levi's.

For the latest linkup, Human Made and Levi's present a limited edition collection of staples, including a Japanese-made Levi's 506 Trucker Jacket and the 1944 Levi's 501 Jean — NIGO's favorite Levi's pieces.

Crafted from Japanese selvedge denim, the Human Made x Levi's trucker jacket presents a classic Levi's denim jacket in the front, while Human Made takes over the backside.

The rear of the collaborative trucker jacket features an embroidered Human Made graphic consisting of the brand's "Gears for futuristic teenagers" slogan and flying duck graphic. Levi's logo is stamped under the graphic in red, solidifying the team effort of the collab.

Don't expect any frills on the jeans.

In fact, NIGO keeps the Human Made x Levi's 501 jeans classic and straightforward in dark indigo, with the traditional leather Levi Strauss & Co. two-horse patch rounding off the garment on the back.

It's no secret that NIGO is a collector of vintage finds, rare Levi's pieces included, possessing one of the most impressive Levi's archives - so impressive that even the most diehardiest Levi diehards would burn with envy.

Where have we seen NIGO, a Levi's trucker jacket, and jeans before?

Oh yeah, for his 2021 Levi's collaboration, the denim brand recognized the designer's A-1 vintage Levi's archive, reimagining his rare Levi's pickups into a Type II Trucker Jacket and 501 Jeans.

With the latest Human Made x Levi's collection — which lands on April 7 at 11 am JST via Human Made's online store — fans are getting the next best chance to experience NIGO's exclusive Levi's archives and dressing like the iconic creative.