Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

NIGO’s Third KENZO Drop Has Denim in Full Bloom

Written by Morgan Smith in Culture
Kenzo
1 / 15

Fresh off a KENZO Tiger drop, NIGO turns into a wedding officiant for the brand's latest capsule collection, marrying the house's iconic Boke flower with denim staples.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For the Spring/Summer 2022 rollout, NIGO revisits the Boke flower from his first KENZO release, introducing the house's heritage flower motif to denim companions this go-around.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Denim pieces like jean jackets and straight-leg trousers carry the familiar playful blossoming plant, either subtly on a pocket or boldly oversized on the backside — how romantic is it that they stick together (I want what they have).

Kenzo
1 / 7

Of course, the third collection — which lands on April 2 at KENZO, Dover Street Market, and Saks Fifth Avenue's web stores and select physical locations — is not all denim.

Pocket tees and button shirts complete the SS22 capsule, as the KENZO Boke decorates the warm weather-approved silhouettes. After all, is it really a NIGO collection without some A1 graphic tees?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Since Felipe Oliveira Baptista handed NIGO the torch as the newest creative director, the Japanese designer has been all gas and no breaks for KENZO.

His first KENZO show for Fall/Winter 2022 garnered widespread attention, not only for its head-turning front row stars but for its pieces which breathed fresh air into the luxury fashion label.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

LVMH certainly isn't complaining about its decision to appoint NIGO as KENZO's creative lead.

Since NIGO's first KENZO collection flew off shelves immediately upon its release, it's safe to say they're happily reaping the benefits of the historical appointment.

As NIGO's fanbase continues to go hard for the man that gave them BAPE and Human Made, I'm sure KENZO's latest collection will keep the same swift-sellout energy.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
New Era x Highsnobiety59Fifty
$50.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carhartt WIPDetroit Jacket Dusty Hamilton Brown
$220.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Acne StudiosPerey Velcro Strap Sneakers White
$330.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • From ASICS to Salomon, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • Nike's Rugged Air Force Sneaker, Blinged Out by NIGO
  • Moncler's Mercedes x NIGO Collab Is Genius
  • Les Deux Drops Limited Edition Yale Release With Zalando
  • NIGO: Streetwear Pioneer, LVMH Mastermind... Convenience Store Manager?
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now