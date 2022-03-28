NIGO’s Third KENZO Drop Has Denim in Full Bloom

Fresh off a KENZO Tiger drop, NIGO turns into a wedding officiant for the brand's latest capsule collection, marrying the house's iconic Boke flower with denim staples.

For the Spring/Summer 2022 rollout, NIGO revisits the Boke flower from his first KENZO release, introducing the house's heritage flower motif to denim companions this go-around.

Denim pieces like jean jackets and straight-leg trousers carry the familiar playful blossoming plant, either subtly on a pocket or boldly oversized on the backside — how romantic is it that they stick together (I want what they have).

Of course, the third collection — which lands on April 2 at KENZO, Dover Street Market, and Saks Fifth Avenue's web stores and select physical locations — is not all denim.

Pocket tees and button shirts complete the SS22 capsule, as the KENZO Boke decorates the warm weather-approved silhouettes. After all, is it really a NIGO collection without some A1 graphic tees?

Since Felipe Oliveira Baptista handed NIGO the torch as the newest creative director, the Japanese designer has been all gas and no breaks for KENZO.

His first KENZO show for Fall/Winter 2022 garnered widespread attention, not only for its head-turning front row stars but for its pieces which breathed fresh air into the luxury fashion label.

LVMH certainly isn't complaining about its decision to appoint NIGO as KENZO's creative lead.

Since NIGO's first KENZO collection flew off shelves immediately upon its release, it's safe to say they're happily reaping the benefits of the historical appointment.

As NIGO's fanbase continues to go hard for the man that gave them BAPE and Human Made, I'm sure KENZO's latest collection will keep the same swift-sellout energy.