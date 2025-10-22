The Greatest Nike Sneaker Ever Designed Puts on Its Corduroy Trousers

Corduroy — it's not just for pants. Nike's Air Force 1 sneaker is going through yet another rebirth, this time of the textural variety.

The Air Force 1 Low '07 in "Silt Red" turns the Swoosh's signature basketball sneaker into a pair of corded velveteen trousers.

Instead of a classic leather upper, this AF1 shoe is all corduroy up top, which brings a cozy elderly vibe to the beloved sneaker. The shoe’s muted upper is dressed up with a taupe leather Swoosh and a stark white outsole that’s a subtle reminder that this is still an AF1.

The corduroy Air Force 1 sneaker is only one of many delectably muted takes currently defining the AF1 arsenal.

The ubër suave Nike Air Force 1 in "Vachetta Tan" and the Timberland-esque "Flax" AF1 sneaker are two such cases of Nike's recent fondness for wheaten shoes that, despite the connotations associated with "sad" beige colorways, are anything but boring.

In fact, when it comes to the AF1, simplicity is the name of the game, and what better to rival the beautiful basicness of an all-white AF1 than a fuss-free beige iteration?

But just because a sneaker is tame and tan doesn't mean it can't or shouldn't be aesthetically intriguing. The AF1 '07 is perhaps the best example of this theory. And if it takes putting a pair of elderly trousers on an AF1 to get an enigmatic sneaker that is equal parts extravagant and understated, well, so be it.

This corduroy iteration, available on the Nike website for $125, is the closest that the AF1 will ever get to dad shoe status, anyway.

