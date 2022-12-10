With Cutout AF1s, Nike Carves Out the History of Its Classic Sneaker

Nike is peeling back the layers of its most classic sneaker models, resulting in its most intriguing general release of the year.

Utilizing the Air Force 1 Low and Dunk High silhouettes, Nike issues an interesting makeover using cutout techniques, revealing underlying layers inspired by the models' past schemes.

Sure, it may give Off-White™ Blazer Low and Air Jordan 5 vibes. However, the Swoosh carves out various shapes on its Forces and Dunks, unveiling contrasting hues and textures on the uppers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Take the drop's Air Force 1s, for instance. What once was a crisp pair of white Air Force 1 now boasts two vibrant Swooshes — one reptilian and the other bright blue — nodding to the Silver Snake and Fantastic Four's Invisible Woman colorways from the early 2000s.

Meanwhile, hints of orange and black pop out on the toe, drawing cues from the Air Force 1 "Carnival" sneaker.

The same exposed nostalgia follows for the release's Wheat Forces and Dunk High renditions, which also borrow elements from their sneaker predecessors like the OG Skyline Forces and Brazil Dunks.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

While we see enough Dunks daily, 2022's Air Force 1 drops have been pretty solid, the latest included.

In honor of its 40th anniversary, the AF1 has enjoyed quite a bit of love this year, courtesy of spins by Off-White™, AMBUSH, and Mr. Certified Lover Boy Drake.

Nike's cutout treatment serves as a clever way of continuing to honor the sneaker's legacy, reminding us of its lengthy history and most iconic colorways in the same breath.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

In other words, don't sleep. Some of the renditions sampled in the newest Nike shoes are pricey cops on the resale scene.

Dropping on December 16 on Mita Sneakers' website, Nike's cutout Air Force 1 and Dunk High sneakers may be your best chance at copping some of these sought-after kicks — well, at least a piece of them.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.