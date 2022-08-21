Would You Like Your Receipt in the Air Force 1 Mid?

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Force 1 Mid '07 LX

Release Date: August 25

Price: ¥15,400 (Approx. $112)

Buy: atmos Tokyo's online store

Editor’s Notes: Would you like your receipt in the bag? Nike said, "Nah, just put in the Air Force 1."

Nike proceeds with its Air Force 1 40th anniversary celebrations, dropping a unique new Air Force 1 Mid inspired by Japan's Izakaya scene.

The Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 LX "Izakaya" draws inspiration from Japanese izakayas, Japanese bars known for their laid-back atmosphere and plentiful cocktails and eats.

Think of a calmer version of an American bar. No rowdiness (I hope) or fuss over split tabs, just endless sake and chicken bites offered at a set price.

Honestly, I'm going to need these stateside bars to take notes.

Anywho, the leather-canvas upper of the Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Izakaya" comes dressed in light beige and crisp white hues, emulating the chill vibes exuded throughout the Japanese pub.

atmos 1 / 5

On the heel of a Nike Air Force 1, a cork strip and star-Swoosh embroidery nod to the bottled beer and other post-work spirits served at izakayas.

And let's not forget about that receipt tongue. The receipt-wrapped tongue not only mimics your bar tab but also honors the Air Force 1's birthday.

On the Air Force 1 Mid's receipt, a timeline of the Swoosh model's history replaces the typical space for purchase charges and quantities. For instance, the 1994 "charge" reveals when the mid was born, marked as "(1) mid-cut version."

Following Stüssy's canvas spin, Off-White's busy take, and LORENZ.OG's eruptive customs, it's safe to say the Nike Air Force 1 Mid agenda is in full swing.

Now, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 LX "Izakaya" enters the chat. Clever yet fun, the Izakaya AF1 Mid is undoubtedly impressive down to the last bar-inspired detail.

It certainly made me consider converting to an AF1 Mid girl.

The Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Izakaya" drops on August 25 at atmos Tokyo via online raffle for those who now prefer their receipt in their shoe versus in the bag after reading this article.

