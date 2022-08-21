Would You Like Your Receipt in the Air Force 1 Mid?
Brand: Nike
Model: Air Force 1 Mid '07 LX
Release Date: August 25
Price: ¥15,400 (Approx. $112)
Buy: atmos Tokyo's online store
Editor’s Notes: Would you like your receipt in the bag? Nike said, "Nah, just put in the Air Force 1."
Nike proceeds with its Air Force 1 40th anniversary celebrations, dropping a unique new Air Force 1 Mid inspired by Japan's Izakaya scene.
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 LX "Izakaya" draws inspiration from Japanese izakayas, Japanese bars known for their laid-back atmosphere and plentiful cocktails and eats.
Think of a calmer version of an American bar. No rowdiness (I hope) or fuss over split tabs, just endless sake and chicken bites offered at a set price.
Honestly, I'm going to need these stateside bars to take notes.
Anywho, the leather-canvas upper of the Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Izakaya" comes dressed in light beige and crisp white hues, emulating the chill vibes exuded throughout the Japanese pub.
On the heel of a Nike Air Force 1, a cork strip and star-Swoosh embroidery nod to the bottled beer and other post-work spirits served at izakayas.
And let's not forget about that receipt tongue. The receipt-wrapped tongue not only mimics your bar tab but also honors the Air Force 1's birthday.
On the Air Force 1 Mid's receipt, a timeline of the Swoosh model's history replaces the typical space for purchase charges and quantities. For instance, the 1994 "charge" reveals when the mid was born, marked as "(1) mid-cut version."
Following Stüssy's canvas spin, Off-White's busy take, and LORENZ.OG's eruptive customs, it's safe to say the Nike Air Force 1 Mid agenda is in full swing.
Now, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 LX "Izakaya" enters the chat. Clever yet fun, the Izakaya AF1 Mid is undoubtedly impressive down to the last bar-inspired detail.
It certainly made me consider converting to an AF1 Mid girl.
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Izakaya" drops on August 25 at atmos Tokyo via online raffle for those who now prefer their receipt in their shoe versus in the bag after reading this article.
To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.