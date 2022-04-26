Black X6, Phantom – Air Force 1 Mid Look Like a Panda

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Force 1 Mid "Panda"

Release Date: 27 April

Price: $135

Buy: Online at Nike Korea

Editor's Notes: For some, seeing the words "Nike" and "Panda" in the same sentence has become somewhat of a trigger. Worry not; you won't find anything more about the Dunk Low "Panda" (known as the new Air Force 1) here than this sentence.

If you've got an affinity for fluffy, cute, desaturated little bears and feel the need to showcase that love through your footwear, Nike has created the ultimate sneaker for you.

"Black X6, Phantom..." – no white BMW X6 here, no, just a new Nike Air Force 1 Mid created to celebrate "Culture Day."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Spotify track. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

So, what's Culture Day? The Japanese annual public holiday is a celebration and promotion of culture, the arts, academia, and by extension, Japanese history.

For Culture Day 2022, Nike looks to the panda, an animal that is synonymous with the nation of Japan, to create one of its most fun Air Force 1s in recent history.

Built to mimic the appearance of the fun-loving creatures, this mid-top silhouette has been dressed in a fur-like two-tone sherpa fleece upper with black suede overlays over the heels, mudguards, and collar straps.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Additional details include black leather Swoosh logos on the lateral size, contrasted by jewel Swooshes on the medial side. The finishing touch to the pair can be found on the graphic print insoles and outsoles, both of which feature a mix of pandas and Japanese typography.

For panda fans in the west, unfortunately, this release looks to be exclusive to Nike's Korean site (and one would assume Japanese, too), so it's unlikely that these will be an easy cop.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.