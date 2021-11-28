Unleash the Beast With the Nike Air Jordan 11 "Animal Instinct"

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Jordan 11

Release Date: Available now

Price: $225

Buy: Online at Nike

Editor's Notes: Animal print is making a strong comeback over at Nike, thanks to the recently unveiled Solefly Air Jordan 1 Low and the newly released Air Jordan 11 "Animal Instinct."

Prints borrowed from various four-legged beasts have been commonplace within the Swoosh arsenal, most notably with the atmos Air Max 1 "Safari," Air Safari, and Dunk Low "Safari."

Recently, it's been a little quiet for these finishes, and those we have seen haven't hit the mark.

Netflix's documentary, The Last Dance, showcased the team, moments, and qualities that cemented the legacy of Michael Jordan – one such quality being his animal instincts, the instincts of a champion.

Taking inspiration from the winning quality and the Air Jordan 3 “Animal Instinct," this new Air Jordan 11 acts as an inverted take on the classic "Concord" colorway.

The "Concord" – the silhouette's most recognizable colorway – pairs a white base with a black patent leather overlay, whereas the "Animal Instinct" opts for a black base and animal print overlay. In place of patent leather is a "Sail" pony hair mudguard that pairs zebra and leopard prints together.

Releasing as a part of the extensive Jordan Brand Holiday 2021 calendar, this colorway is the next in a lineup of originals giving new life to the retro-heavy Air Jordan family.

