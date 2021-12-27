Where to Buy the Solefly x Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Carnivore" Today

Brand: Solefly x Nike

Model: Air Jordan 1 Low "Carnivore"

Release Date: December 27

Price: $150

Buy: Nike SNKRS

Editor's Notes: After several covert teases on various Instagram pages over the past few months, official images of the upcoming Solefly x Nike Air Jordan 1 Low have finally been released, along with its impending release date.

There was a lot of uncertainty surrounding this iteration of the AJ1 Low when they were initially teased, with many assuming they were going to be another collaborative release between Nike and Travis Scott.

While they're not associated with Scott, that doesn't mean they'll be any easier to cop, so get ready to take an L or two.

Designed alongside frequent collaborator and Miami-based boutique Solefly, the Air Jordan 1 Low "Carnivore" takes inspiration from the Nike SB Dunk "Bison" and Nike Air Carnivore. The pair sees the Swoosh return to familiar territory with the use of animal print. Over the years, animal prints have been a frequent feature of Nike's design palette. Though there has been the occasional miss, it's pretty much mastered the style with sneakers like the Air Max 1 "Safari."

What appears to be a tiger print sits along the toe and heel, framing the blocked-out red toebox and black mid-section and midsole. Tying everything together is a set of black laces and a gum outsole.

These are definitely a return to form for Nike when it comes to animal print. Although there is a lot going on across the silhouette, the bold contrasts of the print with the solid-colored portions have been executed with finesse.

