There's Something "Taxi" About the Nike Air Jordan 12 "Royalty"

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Jordan 12 "Royalty"

Release Date: November 13

Price: $190

Buy: Online at SNKRS

Editor's Notes: Remember the Nike Air Jordan 12 "Taxi?" In the same way that we'd lean towards "Banned" for the Air Jordan 1, "Bred" on the AJ4, and "Cement" on the 3s, "Taxi" is the 12's most iconic makeup.

As part of the Holiday 2021 release calendar, the colorway makes a comeback with a modern twist. No longer named after its pops of "Taxi Gold" found on the lace stays and heel branding, the 12 now adopts a regal title – "Royalty."

Nike

With the updated name comes additional detailing. This time around, pops of gold aren't restricted to the eye stays and heel. Instead, it extends to fill a portion of the midsole as well as the Jumpman and "TWO 3" embroidered tongue branding.

All in all, this updated classic is likely to be a popular addition to the ever-growing Air Jordan lineup. It does, however, leave more to be desired. The Jordan Brand Holiday 2021 lineup has delivered some strong, original takes on popular silhouettes – the "Pine Green" AJ3 and "Bluebird" AJ5 – so why not include more?

There's no doubting that a well-known color palette is a welcomed one, but it feels somewhat lazy.

The 12's oyster-like midfoot detailing and varied texture fabrications provide a lot of character and provides a lot of space to be reworked. Sadly, a color copy-and-paste to additional parts of the shoe drops the ball.

