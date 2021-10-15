"Black Cement" + The Sahara = Nike Air Jordan 3 "Desert Cement"

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Jordan 3 "Desert Cement"

Release Date: April 30, 2022

Price: $200

Buy: TBC

Editor's Notes: 2021 isn't over just yet, which means there are still plenty of Air Jordan models in an array of colorways yet to hit the shelves. We previously broke down the best sneakers that the Jordan Brand Holiday 2021 release calendar has to offer, and several of those heavy hitters have already released, sold out, and made their way to the secondary market.

Planning ahead generally also gets you ahead in life, but this sentiment is particularly true when pertaining to copping sneakers. It's a foggy, raffle-filled world out there, full of inevitable heartbreak.

Pull out your calendar and start marking some key dates, because the Air Jordan family is already geared up for a strong year of releases. The themes for 2022 seem to be remixing fan favorites with subtle palette updates.

We've already had eyes on the "Military Black" which desaturates the cult classic "Military Blue," and now Jay-Z-certified Air Jordan 3 "Black Cement" gets a handful (footful?) of sand.

Dubbed "Desert Cement," this upcoming colorway maintains the parts of the original that we all love – elephant print, black leather upper, red detailing, white midsole, and black laces. What's different about this model is the sandy beige color that replaces all of the grey elements on the shoe, giving these a distinctly aged, vintage aesthetic akin to that of the upcoming Dunk Low "Aged Navy."

