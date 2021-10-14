In a Sea of Dunk Lows, "Aged Navy" Might be the Best

Brand: Nike

Model: Dunk Low

Release Date: TBC

Price: TBC

Buy: TBC

Editor's Notes: Navigating the noise of constant Nike Dunk Low releases can be a tiresome task. While resale prices have begun to take a dip due to the huge surge of releases following the silhouette's enormous comeback, we've still not quite reached the point where purchasing the colors you like is considered an easy task.

Pull out any color wheel or spectrum, and you'll probably find a Dunk colorway for every part. Does that mean they've been played out? That's for you to decide.

Despite the split opinions regarding whether or not Nike is going too hard on release – as they've done previously with Shox and Tuned III – it's clear that the classic Dunk remains a staple amongst the Highsnobiety audience from the OGs to the wildest collabs.

We're big supporters of wearing your kicks, to death if you have to, and that's part o what makes vintage soles so appealing. An aesthetic that is far from new within the Nike arsenal, "vintage" soles have appeared on Dunks as far back as 2011 when The Swoosh brought back a series of "Be True To Your School" colorways.

More recently, the worn look has featured on the "Sail Light Bone" colorway, which was a quick sell-out. It now looks like a steady stream of yellowed Dunk Lows will lead us through to the end of the year, thanks to first looks at this upcoming "Aget Navy" pair.

Clearly, Dunks aren't going anywhere – but the looks of things they're only going to get better.

